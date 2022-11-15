CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a reported murder/suicide in Choctaw County.

Around 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 14, Choctaw County dispatchers received a 911 call about a shooting along Hwy 147 in Choctaw County.

Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot a female and a child before turning the gun on himself.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Spencer Dillishaw, 26-year-old Ragina Dillishaw, and a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities say the child was pronounced dead at the scene, while Spencer Dillishaw was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Ragina Dillishaw was rushed to a Texas hospital where she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The OSBI says it is currently investigating the case and is not releasing any additional information at this time.