HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Haskell County.

Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 7, a Haskell County deputy was called to a home along E. Hwy 9 in Stigler after dispatchers received a 911 call about threats being made.

The female caller said that her husband was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.

When the deputy arrived at the home, he was met by the woman.

However, he also saw 62-year-old Charlie Brown down the hall with a long gun, pointed in the direction of the female and the deputy.

Investigators say the deputy moved the woman out of the way and fired his weapon at Brown, hitting him twice.

Brown was taken to a hospital and was treated and released. He was then arrested on complaints of pointing a firearm and assault on an officer.

The investigation is ongoing.