OSBI: Man’s body found in car on university campus

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on an Oklahoma college campus.

Officials say the body of a man was found inside a vehicle on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

A campus employee discovered the vehicle in the 300 block of University, behind the Southeastern Baptist Student Union building, and called police.

When officers arrived, they requested help from the OSBI.

At this point, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

