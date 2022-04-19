WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Weatherford Police Department detective is facing charges following an investigation into drugs missing from the city’s evidence room.

The OSBI was requested Sept. 9, 2021, when a substantial quantity of drugs, namely Fentanyl, was discovered missing from the evidence room of the Weatherford Police Department.

The narcotics were discovered missing when a drug trafficking case was transferred from District Court to Federal Court for prosecution.

OSBI officials say after a lengthy investigation, charges were filed Tuesday against Detective Jeremy Anderson in the Custer County District Court.

Anderson subsequently turned himself into the Custer County Sheriff’s Department for one charge of Larceny of Controlled Dangerous Substances, a felony, and/or one charge of a Public Officer’s Willful Neglect to Perform their Duty, a misdemeanor.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

