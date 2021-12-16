OSBI: Missing Oklahoma woman found safe

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman who had been missing since late November has been found safe.

Family members say 49-year-old Vicky Vernon got in a car wreck on Nov. 29, and they lost contact with her.

Her brother, Wayne Baker, says she went to the hospital after the crash as a precaution. After she was discharged, she seemingly disappeared.

Vicky Vernon

“For the last 15 years, we’ve worked together, every day side by side,” he said.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over the case after searches for Vernon turned up empty.

Now, officials say Vernon has been found.

The OSBI announced that Vernon had been found safe around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.