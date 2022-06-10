MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 41-year-old Moore man for possession of child pornography.



The OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after an internet planform reported to them that a user uploaded a sexually explicit image of a child.

The IP address of the user came from the Oklahoma City metro area.

During the OSBI ICAC investigation, Shawn Blasingame was identified as the suspect associated with the IP address.

Blasingame was arrested today without incident and booked into the Cleveland County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

The Moore Police Department and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSBI ICAC agents with the investigation.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.