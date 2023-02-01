MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Mustang made a shocking announcement regarding the arrest of a longtime public school teacher.

On Wednesday, officers with the Mustang Police Department and agents with the OSBI arrested Mustang High School teacher Raymond Thomas Garner.

Authorities say Garner has been employed with the Mustang Public School District for the last 33 years.

Investigators say the case began on Jan. 27 when a school resource officer learned about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student.

Officials with the OSBI say an investigation revealed that Garner was having sexual contact with the victim. At the time, Garner was her science teacher and National Honor Society advisor.

The victim claimed that she had been in an “unwanted, longtime sexual relationship” with a former science teacher.

Investigators say the victim was able to provide details and physical evidence about numerous encounters with Garner between 2014 and 2017.

OSBI says the sexual acts occurred at the school and at Garner’s home ‘hundreds of times’ while she was a student at the school.

“It was incredibly brave for this young woman to admit what happened to her while a student in Mustang,” said Chief Rob Groseclose. “Often times, rape is not reported because the victim fears she or he won’t be believed. When a teacher who has influence over a student’s future is violating her in a sexual manner, it can be even more difficult to come forward. Because of her courage, an alleged sexual predator is in custody and can’t harm anyone else. I would like to thank the OSBI for their continued assistance, as well as Mustang Public schools, for their transparency and unwavering partnership”

Garner was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape, lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, and forcible sodomy.

“We are shocked and saddened and outraged at the allegations levied against one of our longtime employees today. We will continue to cooperate fully with our law enforcement partners during their investigation and will work quickly on our internal investigation as well. At this time, the employee has been suspended as this is a personnel issue and an active investigation, our release of further information may be limited. We are proud of and thankful for our law enforcement partners who have worked so efficiently from the first tip to today. And we echo the sentiment that everyone with additional information should contact the OSBI tip line. Once school is back in session, we will have counselors available at Mustang High School for any staff or students who may need to speak with someone, and we will support our Bronco family as we unpack this situation together.” Mustang Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley.

Garner has since been suspended from Mustang Public Schools.

Police are asking anyone who had inappropriate contact with Garner while he was a teacher at Mustang High School to come forward and call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.