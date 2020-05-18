OSBI: Neighbor suspected of killing pair before turning gun on himself

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a double homicide that claimed the lives of two people who were allegedly killed by their elderly neighbor.

On Monday, officers with the Mannford Police Department were called to a home in the 1100 block of Osage Place in Mannford.

When police arrived, they found 57-year-old Mary Milam and 59-year-old Donald Langdon dead on their property.

A short time later, investigators say the pair’s neighbor, 83-year-old James Hancock, admitted to shooting and killing them.

While speaking with law enforcement, officials say Hancock was armed with a gun. Although they tried to get him to put down the weapon, investigators say Hancock turned the gun on himself.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

