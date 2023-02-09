OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Northeastern State University (NSU) are teaming up to host Child Abuse Response Team (CART) training for law enforcement.

OSBI says the five-day course is to provide law enforcement officers comprehensive training on how to respond to child sexual and physical abuse, neglect and exploitation. Participants will receive Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) credit applied to their annual continuing education requirements. CART training is planned for February 13-17, 2023.

“This Child Abuse Response Training program will help the law enforcement professionals in attendance gain the specialized expertise needed to respond and assess the needs of children suffering abuse,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Cases of sextortion and other sexual and physical abuses of children continue to rise making this training critical. We value our ongoing relationship with the faculty and staff at Northeastern State University and are thankful they remain our partners in providing excellence in training and opportunities for Oklahoma law enforcement to set the standards.”

“NSU continues to provide the environment for quality education and training of our law enforcement officers so they can assist our citizens in Oklahoma,” Dr. Eloy Chavez, dean of NSU’s College of Extended Learning, said.

According to OSBI, those participating in the first CART training at NSU are from the OSBI, Miami Police Department, Bristow Police Department, Claremore Police Department, Craig County Sheriff’s Office, Broken Arrow Police Department, Bixby Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Catoosa Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.