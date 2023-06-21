MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made an arrest on Wednesday with help from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to OSBI, in February, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit (ICAC), received the information and began investigating immediately.

Officials say special agents were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Eric David Feuerborn.

Eric David Feuerborn. Image courtesy OSBI.

On Wednesday, June 21, OSBI served a search warrant alongside OCSO at Feuerborn’s home.

OSBI says based on what was found during the investigation, Feuerborn was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for child sexual exploitation and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.