OSBI offering $10,000 reward in 33-year-old cold case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been more than 30 years since an Oklahoma woman was found murdered in her home.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Mary Pewitt

On June 4, 1988, 25-year-old Mary Pewitt was found murdered in her Comanche home.

Investigators say Pewitt had worked until midnight at Harold’s Club and after she closed the bar, she delivered the day’s receipts to the owner. She was last seen alive at her home just before 1 a.m.

“Our goal is to seek the truth for people like Mary who can no longer speak for themselves,” said Ricky Adams, Director of the OSBI. “Someone out there violently took Mary from her children, her family and her circle of friends. I am optimistic offering a $10,000 reward will inspire someone to come forward with the information we need to solve Mary’s case.”

If you have any information about Pewitt’s murder, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.