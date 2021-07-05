OSBI offering $10,000 reward after Oklahoma man’s murder

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a murder in one Oklahoma community.

Around 2:30 a.m. on July 4, 2020, officers with the Hugo Police Department received a call about gunshots being heard in the 800 block of South H St. in Hugo.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the body of 27-year-old Jatavion Alexander.

Alexander’s body was found in the front seat of his vehicle. Officials say he died from a single gunshot wound.

JATAVION ALEXANDER
Jatavion Alexander

One year after his death, the OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

