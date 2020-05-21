OSBI offering $5,000 for information in 2018 cold case

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are offering a $5,000 reward for information connected to the murder of an Oklahoma man.

In August of 2018, 35-year-old Eric Trammell’s body was found on N.E. 36th St. in Choctaw. Investigators realized that Trammell had been shot twice.

OSBI agents found surveillance video that showed Trammell meeting with four men before his murder.

Agents have identified one suspect as 20-year-old Jaylen Brown.

Now, agents are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the other three men involved in the crime.

If you have any information about Trammell’s murder, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.