OSBI offering $5,000 reward for information related to Oklahoma man’s disappearance

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help investigators find a missing Oklahoma man.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say 33-year-old Richard Hitchcock was last seen in Granfield, Oklahoma on Nov. 9, 2019. However, evidence suggest that he might have actually been in the Frederick, Oklahoma area.

Hitchcock was seen by a farmer in Tillman County as he was walking down a rural road. He told the farmer he had run out of gas and needed a ride. The farmer says he took Hitchcock to a store in Davidson and then went back to the field to find his car, which was located just west of Tipton.

Richard Hitchcock

Investigators say Hitchcock got a ride from the store to Granfield and was dropped off at Hwy 54 and U.S. Hwy 70. At the time, he was seen walking south into a field.

However, officials say he may have left Granfield for Frederick.

Hitchcock is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’0″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hitchcock’s disappearance or knows what happened to him should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.