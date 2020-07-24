OSBI offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to man’s killer

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a murder in one Oklahoma community.
Around 2:30 a.m. on July 4, officers with the Hugo Police Department received a call about gunshots being heard in the 800 block of South H St. in Hugo.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found the body of 27-year-old Jatavion Alexander.
Alexander’s body was found in the front seat of his vehicle. Officials say he died from a single gunshot wound.
Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer.
If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.
