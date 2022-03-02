NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is now offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding a murder investigation after remains were found in a burning home in February 2020.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office, District 8 District Attorney and the OSBI on Wednesday announced that the remains found in a fire that occurred in Red Rock, Oklahoma on February 19, 2020 are identified as Bobby Gene Ratliff and his wife Ruby “Faye” Ratliff.

The Ratliffs’ remains were found in the charred rubble of their home located on X Road in Red Rock.

During the early morning hours of February 19, 2020, deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from the Red Rock Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 19200 X Road in Red Rock. Shortly after responding, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but most of the home had burned to the ground.

Found within the rubble were the charred remains of one person. At that point, the fire scene became a crime scene.

On February 20, 2020, the Medical Examiner’s Office notified the OSBI that the remains were Bobby’s and that he had been shot.

Later in the investigation, the medical examiner notified agents that some of the human remains collected from the fire were of a second person.

The second remains were determined to belong to Faye after a DNA comparison.

The medical examiner also found that Faye had been shot.

It was determined the fire had been set to cover up the murder.

Officials say Bobby was born and raised in Red Rock, Oklahoma. He and Faye had lived at their home on X Road since 1989.

Bobby worked for Ditch Witch since 1986 and was a volunteer firefighter for Red Rock Fire Department. Faye worked off and on for Frontier Public School’s for more than 20 years. At the time of the fire, Faye was the administrative assistant to the school superintendent.



The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the Ratliff murders.

Anyone who has any information about this case or saw anything suspicious at the time of the fire is urged to contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.