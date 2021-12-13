OSBI offers $10,000 reward after motorcyclist shot while riding near Harrah

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help solving the murder of a 33-year-old man.

Officials say 33-year-old Daniel Aaron was riding his motorcycle in the area of Hwy 62 and 3300 Rd., near Harrah, on Sept. 12, 2021.

Around 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle accident.

Aaron was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. At the hospital, medical staff determined that Aaron died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses described two individuals riding motorcycles in the area at the time of the shooting. They were described as wearing black jackets with white lettering on the back.

Now, the OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information related to Aaron’s murder.



If you have any information about the murder of Aaron, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.