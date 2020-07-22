OSBI offers $10k reward for information on Binger man’s death

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can help agents solve the 2019 death of a 57-year-old Binger man.

The Binger Police Department requested OSBI assistance on February 16, 2019 after Randy Gathers was found deceased in his home in the 400 block of W. Johnny Bench in Binger.

Officials say there was trauma to Gathers that indicated his death was a result of foul play.

Gathers was last seen on February 14, 2019 between 3 and 4 p.m. He was in his orange Dodge pickup truck headed north toward Hinton. He was often seen at the Dollar General and Crainco in Binger.

If you know anything about this case, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Latest stories: