TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the 2020 disappearance of a Tecumseh man.

Nathan Wayne Smith was last seen by a family member in Tecumseh on January 22, 2020. However, there are reports that he was seen in Tecumseh on January 27, 2020.

Smith left all of his personal effects and food stamp card at his home.

Smith is described as a white male, 170 pounds, 5’7” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He would be 36 years old.

OSBI says Smith has distinctive tattoos. One is a skull that is on his right shoulder with the words ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ and the other is across his collar bone and says ‘It is what it is.’

If you have any information about where Smith is or what led to his disappearance, contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.