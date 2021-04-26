OSBI offers reward for information in Arkansas woman’s Oklahoma death

Crystal Johnson

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is offering a $5,000 reward for information after an Arkansas woman was found dead on an Oklahoma road in June 2020.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI after a woman was found dead around 3 a.m. on Jasper Hollow Road southwest of Tom, Okla. on June 18, 2020.

The woman was later identified as Crystal Johnson, 40, who is from Wickes, Arkansas.

Anyone who was traveling in the area around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2020 or anyone with information about Johnson’s death is asked to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

