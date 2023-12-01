ANTLERS, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a 95-year-old woman was killed and a 73-year-old woman was critically injured in an Antlers home invasion back in August.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 29, the Antlers Police Department responded to a home invasion near East Main Street and Northeast D Street.

Gladys Land. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

When Antlers officers arrived, they found two elderly female victims inside. They were both treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, 95-year-old Gladys Land succumbed to her injuries. Officials say the 73-year-old was later released from the hospital, but is still receiving treatment.

The investigation determined there was forced entry through the back door of the home.

The OSBI and Antlers Police Department are currently searching for those responsible. If anyone has any information, please call the OSBI at 580-298-5525 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.