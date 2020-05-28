OSBI: Officer stabbed several times before fatally shooting man in Latimer County

WILBURTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting after the officer was stabbed several times in Latimer County.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a citizen saw a man walking along Highway 2 and Main Street near Casey’s Convenience Store in Wilburton. The citizen believed the man was intoxicated.

OSBI officials say a Wilburton police officer “responded and activated the emergency lights on his patrol car.”

The man, identified as 30-year-old Alexander Scott, turned and allegedly threw a bottle at the patrol car. He then moved towards the driver’s side door.

Officer Robert Johnson exited the patrol car and was stabbed several times in the neck and shoulder by Scott.

Johnston was able to fire his service weapon at Scott, and despite being stabbed, he then attempted to render aid to Scott by holding pressure on his wound.

After EMS and additional officers arrived, Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnston was transported to a hospital in McAlester. He has since been treated and released.

According to the OSBI, Scott had been arrested previously in Latimer County and had been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Resisting an Officer.