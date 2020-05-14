UPDATE: Stilwell murder suspect caught

UPDATE: The man suspected of a shooting death in Stilwell on Wednesday has been apprehended.

Thirty-five-year-old Tyler Presley, who is suspected of fatally shooting Brandon Stane at a South 4725 Road residence and then fleeing the scene in Stane’s pickup on Wednesday, was arrested in Adair County at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Local, state and federal law enforcement officials from both Oklahoma and Arkansas assisted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with this investigation,” an OSBI news release states.

Original Story

STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation needs help locating a pickup that officials believe a murder suspect is driving.

Tyler Presley, 35, is wanted on an arrest warrant for suspicion of murder in the first-degree.

Presley is suspected of fatally shooting Brandon Stane at a South 4725 Road residence in Stilwell on Wednesday, according to an OSBI news release.

Officials say Presley left the scene in Stane’s pickup, which is described as a white 1995 Ford Ranger with blue pin stripes on each side and an Oklahoma license plate, plate number JLE643.

The pickup showed up on retail store security video in Springdale, Ark., at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“The OSBI is working with multiple law enforcement agencies in both Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crime Task Force, in an attempt to locate the pickup and the suspect,” the news release states.

Presley is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.

Officials say Presley is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“If you see the truck or Presley, contact your local law enforcement agency or the OSBI immediately,” the news release states.

You can call OSBI’s tipline, (800) 522-8017, or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous, according to the news release.