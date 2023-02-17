OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say an Oklahoma man has been arrested following multiple child pornography allegations.

Officials say the case began in November of 2019 when the Quachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana began investigating the solicitation of sexual images from a minor.

After numerous search warrant and subpoenas, investigators determined the suspect was likely living in Oklahoma City.

The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit opened an investigation in April 2021.

On Thursday, a search warrant was served and Steven Dwayne Ravia was taken into custody.

Ravia is facing charges of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor, exhibit obscene material or child pornography to a minor child, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.