LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a LeFlore County man has been arrested in connection with his father’s murder following an hours-long standoff with authorities.

At 8 p.m. on February 6, 2022, the Arkoma Police Department requested the OSBI assist after 58-year-old Jackie Gage was found deceased outside his residence on Honey Farm Lane in Arkoma.

Gage’s son, 39-year-old Joel Gage, was believed to be inside the home.

After refusing to come out of the house for several hours, at 12:45 a.m. on February 7, 2022, Joel Gage was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Tactical Team.

Joel Gage was booked into the LeFlore County Jail on one count of Murder in the First Degree. Bond has been denied at this time.

The OSBI investigation is open and ongoing.