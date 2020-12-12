OSBI promotes 5th grade poster contest to create greater awareness about missing children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is promoting a youth poster contest that is designed to foster greater awareness about missing children.

OSBI is promoting the contest in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), according to an OSBI news release.

The annual poster contest is open to all Oklahoma fifth graders.

“The National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest is a national contest showcasing student art and promoting the theme of ‘Bringing Our Missing Children Home,'” the news release states.

There are currently 71 children identified as missing in Oklahoma, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Some of those children went missing as far back as 1972.

“The annual contest creates an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and child advocates to discuss the issue of missing and/or exploited children with youth, parents and guardians and to promote child safety,” the OJJDP states.

The Oklahoma fifth grader who creates the winning poster will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and be submitted to OJJDP to be part of the national judging competition.

The youngster who wins the national contest will be invited to Washington, D.C., along with his or her teacher (or designee from selected school) and parents or guardians, to participate in the 38th Annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 19, 2021.

The contest rules are as follows:

1. Artists must be in the fifth grade.

2. The phrase “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” must appear on the poster and be reflected in the artwork.

3. The theme may be depicted in the student‛s artwork through one or a combination of illustrations (e.g., signs and symbols, people, abstract, industry, wildlife) and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally-produced images, collages, cutouts, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

4. The finished poster must measure 8 ½ x 14 inches.

5. A completed application must be submitted with the poster.

Go to osbi.ok.gov and scroll down to the “External Resources” header at the bottom right for more information on the contest, including the application. There you will find a link to the “National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest”.

Posters and completed applications are due to the OSBI by Feb. 14, 2021, and can be dropped off in person or mailed to the Oklahoma Contest Manager:

Jerry Huff

c/o OSBI

6600 N. Harvey Pl.

Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Go online to the Oklahoma Missing Persons Clearinghouse at https://osbi.ok.gov/pages/oklahoma-missing-persons-clearinghouse for more information on missing Oklahomans.

Go to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System at namus.gov to search a national database of missing people and unidentified remains.