OSBI releases enhanced video in hopes to identify vehicle of interest in the death investigation for young Oklahoma mother

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released an enhanced version of a video that was released previously in the hit-and-run death investigation of a young Oklahoma mother.

Faithe Ely, 23, was found deceased on Highway 56 just south of the intersection of EW 1320 Road and Highway 56 in Seminole County.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that her injuries were consistent with an individual that was struck by a moving vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a truck and trailer in the area within moments of the incident.

OSBI agents were able to locate surveillance video that matched the witness description of the truck.

The OSBI enhanced the video, optimistic that someone will recognize it and contact the Bureau.

The video shows a light colored pick-up truck with four doors pulling a trailer that appeared to have working rear and sidelights. Based on the video, the trailer is equipped with a rear folding ramp or gate.

Agents would like to speak to the driver of the truck to see if they saw Ely walking along Highway 56 or otherwise saw anything unusual in the area of Highway 56 south of 270 between 8 – 8:30 p.m. on March 28, 2021.

If you are the driver of the truck or recognize the truck and know who the driver is, please call 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.