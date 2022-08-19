OSBI agents are searching for Caitlyn Case, a Louisiana woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Oklahoma. Photo from OSBI

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents released new information in the search for a missing Louisiana woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Oklahoma.

Caitlyn Case, 33, departed Houma, La., heading to Colorado on Aug. 4, 2022. She was last in contact with her family on Aug. 5.

Case’s vehicle – a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Louisiana plates 957FDO – was found on the banks of the Kiamichi River, south of Fort Towson, on the night of August 12. Case, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Special agents determined that Case’s last known location was in the Bogata, Texas, area at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 5. She was driving north along Highway 271 towards Paris, Texas. Her cellphone registered on cellular towers in Pattonville, Texas, and a tower south of Paris, shortly after 7 p.m. that same day, OSBI officials said.

Caitlyn Case, image provided by OSBI

Caitlyn Case, image from OSBI

Her vehicle drove around Highway 286’s south loop in Paris to FM 79, where it continued going northwest from Paris.

The vehicle is believed to have went north in an unknown path toward Oklahoma. It entered Oklahoma on Highway 271, then turned east on Highway 109, south of Grant, Okla.

Authorities fear that someone other than Case was behind the vehicle, and that the person driving tried to conceal the vehicle.

“At this point in the investigation there is concern that someone other than Case was in control of the vehicle,” OSBI agents said. “It is believed that an attempt was made to deposit the vehicle in the Kiamichi River to hide its location during the late-night hours of August 5, 2022. It is not believed at this time that Case physically entered Oklahoma.”

Caitlyn Case at a gas station on Aug. 5. Image from OSBI

Case is described as 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and as having brown hair and brown eyes. A surveillance picture from a gas station, taken on Aug. 5, shows her wearing a black, spaghetti strap style top, light blue jeans and red tennis shoes.

“Agents request that anyone living or working along the previously listed routes with access to recorded video footage on August 5, 2022 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” officials said. “The OSBI is currently the lead investigative agency and all tips should be forwarded threw the OSBI tip line.”