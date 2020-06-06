OSBI releases name of suspect shot & killed by Mustang police officer

A Mustang police officer shot and killed a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him.

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Mustang police officer on Friday.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials identified the man as 42-year-old Benjamin Ballard of Yukon.

A police officer pulled Ballard over in a parking lot at SW 59th Street and Mustang Road at around 6:45 p.m. The officer suspected Ballard was driving under the influence, according to an OSBI news release.

Officials say that the officer shot Ballard after Ballard pulled out a gun. Ballard died at the scene.

“A firearm was recovered in the parking lot,” a news release states.

Mustang police requested OSBI investigate the officer-involved shooting.

“Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, a report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges,” the news release states.

The name of the officer and other further details were not provided.

