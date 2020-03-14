OSBI releases name of Union City homicide victim, seeks info for investigation

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials have released the name of the woman who they say was murdered earlier this week.

OSBI officials say the body of 30-year-old Jennifer Jesse was found by a motorist driving on SW 44th Street on the morning of Wednesday, March 11.

“When police responded, they found her dead. She had been murdered,” an OSBI news release states.

State medical examiner’s are working to determine Jesse’s cause of death.

Anyone who knows Jesse or saw anything unusual in Union City on the morning of March 11 is asked to contact OSBI by dialing (800) 522-8017 or sending an email to tips@osbi.ok.gov. Anyone who provides information can remain annonymous.

