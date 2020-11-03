OSBI releases sketch of man officials want to speak with regarding 2011 murder of Carina Saunders

A sketch of the man OSBI officials want to speak with concerning the murder of Carina Saunders.

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of a man they want to speak with regarding the 2011 murder of Carina Saunders in Bethany.

The sketch is based on a description of a man seen in the area at the time of Saunders’ death.

“He is not a suspect or a person of interest; he is someone agents would like to speak with to see if he has any information that might be helpful to the investigation,” an OSBI news release states.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to solving the homicide investigation.

Saunders was 19 when she was killed. Her dismembered remains were found behind a grocery store in Bethany on Oct. 13, 2011.

Bethany police investigated the homicide until OSBI assistance was requested in April 2013.

OSBI agents have written hundreds of reports about the case, executed dozens of search warrants, interviewed individuals, collected and analyzed evidence and dug up ground at several locations searching for additional evidence, according to the news release.

However, a suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.

Saunders’ homicide is highlighted in a deck of OSBI Cold Case playing cards that Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates can purchase at their prison’s canteen.

“The hope is that an inmate playing a card game will recognize a face or a case, and if that inmate has information that can be helpful, he/she will then contact law enforcement,” the news release states.

Contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you recognize the man in the sketch or have information about the murder of Carina Saunders. You can remain anonymous.

