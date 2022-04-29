LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are not releasing many details but say that they hope to have answers to several missing persons cases.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in a joint investigation involving several missing persons cases in Logan County, Oklahoma County, and Pottawatomie County.

Authorities with the OSBI say that remains have been recovered during the course of the investigation.

Identification of the remains will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

So far, no other information is being released at this time.