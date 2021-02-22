OSBI requested to investigate use-of-force in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Today the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a traffic stop that resulted in a use-of-force incident.

Authorities say a Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop yesterday evening on Hodge Road in Cartwright that ended in a use-of-force incident.

According to the OSBI, when the Deputy initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle initially pulled over but then took off.

The deputy began pursing the driver and other agencies became involved in the pursuit.

After several minutes, the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of 2nd and State Highway 91 in Cartwright.

As officers began the arrest, both the driver and one passenger exited the vehicle.

An altercation between law enforcement and those exiting the vehicle began.

The driver was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released.

At this early point into the OSBI investigation, there is no additional information to be released.