GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men are now locked up in the Oklahoma County Jail for their alleged role in a Roland man’s killing.

“It’s tragic,” said Brook Arbeitman, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. “Somebody’s life ended wrapped up in fencing, floating in the river, shot. I mean, that’s not right.”

In April, Lynn Wright of Garvin County thought he saw a piece of trash floating down the Washita River near his backyard.

Washita River/KFOR

“I realized it was more than just a piece of trash and took my pocketknife, cut into it a little bit and it was a human,” said Wright.

The remains, discovered a few weeks ago, were identified as those of Phillip Clifton.

According to investigators, his body was wrapped in fencing, plastic and a blanket.

Just a few days before the discovery, Clifton was reported missing from Roland in eastern Oklahoma.

“He was last seen by his significant other in his pickup truck and headed to Oklahoma City,” said Arbeitman. “His pickup was found burning in Oklahoma City on April 7 and it was a few days later that his body was recovered out of the river.”

The autopsy revealed Clifton had been shot. State agents say Homer “Shane” Trout pulled the trigger.

Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation

“There seems to have been some sort of altercation between Mr. Clifton and Shane Trout when he arrived at Trout’s house and Trout got a gun and shot Mr. Clifton,” said Arbeitman.

Court documents detail that Clifton was “intoxicated, was yelling, and wanted Trout to go with him to fight someone.”

Trout allegedly refused and asked Clifton to leave.

Clifton returned to Trout’s home about ten minutes later, according to the documents.

“Clifton then began pushing Trout and slapped him,” the documents say.

After that, Trout allegedly shot Clifton with a 9mm pistol.

Court documents also reveal that Trout saw Randall McClendon at a store two days later and asked him if he “wanted to make some money to get rid of something.”

Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation

The men allegedly dumped Clifton’s body in the river behind Wright’s house.

Courts records say Trout paid McClendon $200 for his role.

“That first week, I couldn’t hardly get any sleep at all,” said Wright. “You know, how could that happen in my backyard?”

The two men were arrested May 3 and are facing a list of felony charges.

Trout is facing:

Second Degree Murder

Felon Possession of a Firearm

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

McClendon is facing:

Desecration of a Human Corpse

Accessory to a Felony

Conspiracy

Pattern of Criminal Offense

Meanwhile, the OSBI is asking for anyone with information to come forward. Agents believe others were involved in the burning of Clifton’s pickup and coverup of his murder.

If you have any information, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.