SpaceX historic launch postponed due to weather, rescheduled for Saturday

OSBI: Search for missing 19-year-old comes to tragic end

Local

JJ Olley

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say the search for a missing 19-year-old has come to a tragic end.

The OSBI was asked to help find Julian “JJ” Olley by Oklahoma State Park Rangers.

Olley, of Lewisville, Texas, was last seen early Sunday morning at the Catfish Cove entrance to Lake Texhoma off Highway 70.

Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, agents discovered Olley’s body just south of Roosevelt Bridge, near the bank of Lake Texoma.

The Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner will now work to determine Olley’s cause of death.

