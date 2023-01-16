CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – The search for missing Cyril four-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation.

The ongoing investigation is being lead by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, have been searching areas of Caddo County for the preschooler remains.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

Last week, OSBI agents announced the arrest of Alysia Adams, who was one of Athena’s caregivers at the time of her disappearance.

Adams was arrested on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

OSBI says Athena and her five-year-old sister are related to Alysia Adams and had been in the Adams’ care for at least a year.

Ivon Adams, Alysia’s husband faces one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Child Neglect. Ivon Adams was arrested in Phoenix on January 12, 2023 and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Ivon Adams. Image courtesy Maricopa County, Arizona.

OSBI says the girls biological parents have been interviewed by agents and are cooperating with the investigation.

Officials are asking the public not to speculate on the investigation.

They are also asking people to be mindful of rumors on social media and are asking you not to spread any possible misinformation as it could hinder not help the investigation,

If you have information about this case, please contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.