PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are searching for a Pittsburg County man wanted on suspicion of child pornography.

William Bryant Pope. Image courtesy OSBI.

Agents with OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force need the public’s help locating 48-year-old William Bryant Pope.

Pope is wanted on a Pittsburg County warrant for suspicion of possession of obscene material, as well as an active warrant for suspicion of felony domestic abuse.

A social media platform contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and reported that someone in the social community was posting images flagged as child porn.

OSBI ICAC investigated the report and developed Pope as a suspect.

Contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have any information on the whereabouts of Pope.