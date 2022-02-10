PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents need the public’s help locating a child pornography suspect.

Jacob Tyler Spears, 23, is wanted on a Pittsburg County arrest warrant for suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to OSBI officials.

Jacob Spears

A social media platform previously notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was posting images that were flagged as child pornography.

The information was passed on to OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The Task Force launched an investigation and developed Spears as the suspect who uploaded and shared images of child pornography.

OSBI needs the public’s help locating Spears.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Spears, contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.