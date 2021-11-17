OSBI searching for missing Oklahoma woman

Tamera Lynn Banks

HASKELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help locating a missing 43-year-old Haskell woman.

Tamera Lynn Banks, who also goes by Ellison Banks, was last seen on Highway 64 in Haskell on Monday, but her vehicle was found at her residence.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office took the missing person report on Banks on Tuesday. They then asked OSBI agents for assistance with the investigation.

If you have seen Banks or know anything about her disappearance, contact OSBI by calling (800) 522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov, or the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.

