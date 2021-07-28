UPDATE: Stephens County shootout suspect caught, taken to hospital for gunshot wound

UPDATE: The third suspect who was involved in a shootout with Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police on Wednesday has been apprehended, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody near the scene of the shootout in Marlow.

He and two other suspects that he was in a vehicle with engaged in a firefight with police officers in a business’ parking lot at the Highway 81 and Highway 7 intersection. The shootout occurred after suspects led officers in a chase.

Two suspects were arrested at the end of the gunfight. Neither were injured. But the third suspect managed to flee.

He was later located and taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound he suffered during the shootout.

Original Story

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is on the run following a shootout with Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police on Wednesday.

Lighthorse officers attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle east of Marlow, but the driver refused to pull over, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Officers pursued the vehicle. The chase ended in a business’ parking lot at the Highway 81 and Highway 7 intersection.

Three people were inside the vehicle, and all three got into a shootout with police in the parking lot.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody and are detained for questioning.

Authorities are searching for the third suspect.

No one was injured during the shootout.

No further information was provided.

Please call OSBI at (405) 848-6724 if you have information about the suspect’s whereabouts.