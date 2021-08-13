OSBI seeking information in 1974 murder of Oklahoma woman, $10,000 reward offered

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tina Mae Duffell of Ottawa County was murdered in 1974, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the killer.

Duffell’s body was found in Prairie Dog Pond, submerged beneath timber and brush, a half-mile northwest of Quapaw on Oct. 18, 1974.

Tina Mae Duffell

“Investigators believe Duffell was either abducted or left with someone from the C and D grocery store in Quapaw where she was working at the time of her murder,” OSBI officials said.

An autopsy revealed Duffell suffered stab wounds to her neck. She was 37 years old at the time of her death.

“If you know anything about Tina Mae Duffell’s murder, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.