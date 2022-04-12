OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man who could help with an investigation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is working to identify a man they want to speak with in regards to a case.

They say the man is not a suspect but he could have information that may help in a case.

Officials say he possibly lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s and the Norman area in the 1990s and 2000s.

If you recognize him or know where he is living, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.