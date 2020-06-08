OSBI seeking public’s help in identifying man after body found in field

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying a man whose body was found in a field over the weekend.

On Sunday, around 2 p.m., the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a body was found in a field next to U.S. Highway 77 near exit 47 off I-35.

Officials say the identity of the victim is unknown.

He is described as a Hispanic male, possibly mid-20’s to mid-30’s and was wearing a blue shirt, jeans and cowboy boots.

According to the OSBI, his death is suspicious.

If you have any information about who this individual might be, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.