DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) hopes you can help them identify two women they would like to speak to in regards to an ongoing investigation.

The OSBI says neither woman is a suspect, or even a person of interest, in the investigation.

Both women lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.

If you recognize either woman, please contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.