TERLTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for more information regarding a 2020 homicide.
According to the OSBI, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in July of 2020 with a suspicious death investigation in Terlton, Oklahoma.
On July 25, 2020, Pawnee Co. deputies responded to a home on a welfare check and found the body of 61-year-old Ramona Peters. After being taken to the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.
Officials say no suspects have been found and the OSBI the seeking any information regarding this investigation. Anyone with information can contact the agency at tips@obsi.ok.gov or call 405-372-1516.