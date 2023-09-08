TERLTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for more information regarding a 2020 homicide.

According to the OSBI, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in July of 2020 with a suspicious death investigation in Terlton, Oklahoma.

On July 25, 2020, Pawnee Co. deputies responded to a home on a welfare check and found the body of 61-year-old Ramona Peters. After being taken to the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Ramona Peters. Image courtesy OSBI.

Officials say no suspects have been found and the OSBI the seeking any information regarding this investigation. Anyone with information can contact the agency at tips@obsi.ok.gov or call 405-372-1516.