OSBI seeks public assistance in Union City homicide investigation

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man they believe could have information on a homicide in Union City.

This man is believed to have information that will assist agents investigating the homicide of Jennifer Jesse, found dead near SW 44th and Gregory Road in Union City on March 11.

OSBI needs your help identifying this man who could have information on a Union City homicide

OSBI needs your help identifying this man who could have information on a Union City homicide

The man was seen at the Braum’s located at 7025 S. Western Ave., in Oklahoma City at around 9:13 p.m. on March 2.

The race of the man in the photographs is unknown. He is wearing distinctive shoes, which are light blue with bright pink shoelaces. He is believed to be wearing some kind of beanie or head-covering.

If you have any information, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.