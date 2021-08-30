OSBI serves search warrants in fraud investigation after traffic stop uncovers hundreds of stolen, forged documents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) served two search warrants in Oklahoma City today related to a fraud and identity theft investigation that began with a June traffic stop in Blaine County.

On June 29, 2021, a deputy from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Kody Finnell and 23-year-old Emily Hayward following a traffic stop.

23-year-old Emily Hayward

39-year-old Kody Finnell Mugshots provided by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

After securing a search warrant to search the vehicle, the pair were found to be in possession of nearly 300 stolen and fraudulent checks, more than 30 social security numbers belonging to others, 350 stolen credit cards, forged U.S. treasury checks, and numerous fake driver’s licenses.

On July 1, 2021, the OSBI is requested by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation.

During the OSBI investigation, it was discovered that the fraudulent documents were being used along the I-40 corridor in Western Oklahoma for months with multiple local agencies conducting their own investigations.

The fraudulent and forged documents were tied back to an apartment complex located at 122nd and N. MacArthur and the Morningside Storage facility also on N. Macarthur in Oklahoma City.

Those locations were the subject of today’s search warrants.

The OSBI was assisted by the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service during the execution of today’s search warrants. No additional arrests were made.

Finnell and Hayward are facing multiple felony counts including Use/Possession of License or ID Card, Conspiracy to Unlawfully Manufacture LIC/ID Card and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Blaine County Jail on June 29, 2021 where they remain.