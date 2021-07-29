OSBI: Shootout did not occur between police and suspects in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A volatile situation in Stephens County between Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police and three suspects did not devolve into a shootout, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

OSBI issued a news release Wednesday afternoon stating that a suspect was on the loose after he and two other suspects exchanged gunfire with Lighthorse officers in a business’ parking lot at the Highway 81 and Highway 7 intersection in Marlow.

Wednesday’s news release also stated that the suspects were in a vehicle that police suspected was stolen, that officers had to chase the suspects and that no one was injured in the shootout that followed the chase.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official confirmed to KFOR later Wednesday that the wanted shootout suspect had been captured and taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The suspect has since been identified as 38-year-old Matthew Davis.

OSBI officials say information about what occurred in Marlow on Wednesday has changed.

The updated information from OSBI is as follows:

Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police pulled over a vehicle in a business’ parking lot at 4610 U.S. 81 in Marlow.

An officer tried to arrest Davis, the driver of the vehicle.

An altercation occurred between Davis and the officer, ending with the officer firing his weapon.

Davis did not fire a gun.

Davis fled the scene in the vehicle.

Two people who were inside the suspect’s vehicle were interviewed by authorities and later released.

Davis was located several hours later in Loco, Okla., and booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on complaints unrelated to the shooting.

An OSBI official said the information she has is that Davis did not suffer a gunshot wound on Wednesday. She said she is working to further confirm that information and will update KFOR.