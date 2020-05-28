OSBI still searching for answers in man’s 2009 shooting death

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – More than a decade after a man was murdered in Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still searching for answers in his death.

On May 23, 2009, at approximately 11:36 a.m., Michael Dewayne Davis was found dead, lying in the street at 160 S. 122nd E. Avenue in Tulsa.

Davis had been shot several times, the OSBI says.

His car was found in the East Central Village Apartments, about half of a mile from where his body was found.

No arrests have been made in his murder, and his family wants answers.

If you have any information, call the Tulsa Police Department’s Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS, or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.