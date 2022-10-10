MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 9, officials say a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver took off and led deputies on a chase northbound on Hwy 69 before heading westbound on I-40.

At that point, the Checotah Police Department joined in the pursuit.

Investigators say the suspect was driving erratically and even sideswiped law enforcement vehicles before driving off of the shoulder.

Authorities allege the suspect tried to run into the tree line, but the brush was too thick. That’s when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

Officials fired back at the suspect, who was shot and killed. So far, the suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. As a result, the OSBI is the investigating agency.